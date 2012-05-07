Mitsubishi, Itochu play down talk on Gavilon purchase

TOKYO May 7 Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp denied on Monday that it is in negotiations to buy U.S. grain and energy trader Gavilon.

Rival trading house Itochu Corp also said nothing is under consideration regarding Gavilon.

Several people familiar with the matter said last week that trading firms Mitsubishi, Marubeni Corp and Mitsui & Co were evaluating bids for all or part of Gavilon. .