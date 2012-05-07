版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 7日 星期一

Mitsubishi, Itochu play down talk on Gavilon purchase

TOKYO May 7 Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp denied on Monday that it is in negotiations to buy U.S. grain and energy trader Gavilon.

Rival trading house Itochu Corp also said nothing is under consideration regarding Gavilon.

Several people familiar with the matter said last week that trading firms Mitsubishi, Marubeni Corp and Mitsui & Co were evaluating bids for all or part of Gavilon. .

