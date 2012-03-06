UPDATE 2-Traders Glencore, Bunge eye Gavilon sale-source

* Rival traders Glencore, Bunge, Viterra interested-source
* Others include Mitsui, Wilmar, Bloomberg reports
* Private equity excluded, Cargill discouraged
NEW YORK, March 6 Global trading companies
including Swiss Glencore and U.S.-based Bunge
have expressed interest in the possible sale of U.S. energy and
grains trader Gavilon Group, according to a source familiar with
the matter.
Gavilon, owned by hedge fund manager Dwight Anderson and
investors such as billionaire George Soros, began exploring
fund-raising options in January, offering the chance to buy into
a leading fertilizer distribution system, a network of grain
storage bins and oil storage facilities in Oklahoma.
Bids are due soon for the potential sale, which could be
worth up to $5 billion, the source said. Canadian grain handling
firm Viterra, which has expanded significantly with
acquisitions in recent years, could also be interested,
according to the source.
Bloomberg previously reported the news and said that other
potential bidders include Wilmar International, which
does not have a significant footprint in the United States, and
Japanese trader Mitsui & Co.
Bloomberg said the company has also discussed a possible
initial public offering with its bankers, it said.
Private equity funds have been excluded from the bidding,
while leading traders like Cargill Inc and Archer
Daniels Midland have been discouraged from bidding due
to potential antitrust risks, according to the Bloomberg report.
Gavilon has hired Morgan Stanley to advise on the process.
Bunge declined to comment. Glencore and Viterra could not be
immediately reached for comment.
AN AGRICULTURAL BOOST
For several of the prospective bidders, Gavilon would be an
opportunity to fill a gap or bolster a beleaguered trading unit.
Glencore, one of the world's top producers and marketers of
commodities including crops, metals, minerals and energy, said
last month that it lost money on agricultural commodities in
2011, a blemish on the firm's earnings.
A deal for Gavilon would give it a sizeable U.S. footprint
in the agricultural space, a sector currently run from the
company's offices in London and Rotterdam. It would also
complement Glencore's strength in the oil market.
Bunge, already one of the four so-called "ABCD" traders that
dominate the world's agricultural commodity markets, could
benefit from Gavilon's vast storage network as it is the world's
top oilseed processor and a major miller of corn.
The company, which buys crops from farmers and offers
storage and transportation services, suffered alongside many of
its peers last year as volatile grain markets sapped trading
profits, although it fared better than some.
Bunge last month reported a better-than-expected
fourth-quarter profit, emerging as a bright spot among
agricultural companies whose operations have been hurt by global
market fluctuations and poor margins for soy crushing.
Viterra, Canada's biggest grain handler, has grown
dramatically under chief executive Mayo Schmidt, most recently
with the purchase of Australia's ABB Grain for US$1.2 billion in
a 2009 cash and share deal -- making it then the fifth-largest
market cap among agribusiness giants.
Viterra has made no secret that it is also eyeing the United
States, where it has picked up durum and oat processing plants
in the past two years. Schmidt told Reuters in October that
North America is the company's priority for acquisitions.
Gavilon was created just four years ago when hedge fund
manager Anderson's Ospraie fund led a $2.8 billion deal to buy
the former commodity trading and merchandising operations of
ConAgra Foods Inc. But its roots go back 135 years to the Peavey
Company, one of the early traders of U.S. grains.
It now boasts the third-largest grains marketing network
behind ADM and Cargill, with over 320 million bushels of
licensed storage capacity, one of the biggest fertilizer
distribution systems in the world and 7 million barrels of crude
oil storage -- plus a large oil, grains and ethanol trading
desk.
It has 2,000 employees and had $15.6 billion of revenue in
the fiscal year ended Sept. 2011, according to Moody's.