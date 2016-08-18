版本:
Gawker.com to shut down next week

Aug 18 U.S. internet publisher Gawker Media Group said on Thursday that it would shut operations of online news and gossip website Gawker.com next week, ending a 14-year run.

Gawker said near-term plans for the website's coverage and its archives have not yet been finalized. (bit.ly/2bLN6VY)

The decision comes two days after Univision Holdings Inc won a bankruptcy auction to acquire Gawker for $135 million, outbidding media company Ziff Davis LLC.

Gawker sought bankruptcy in June after facing a $140 million court judgment following an invasion of privacy lawsuit from former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan over the publication of excerpts from a sex tape. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

