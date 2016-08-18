UPDATE 2-Gawker.com to shut down as Univision buys other sites

(Updates with Univision statement, memo from Gawker founder)
By Jessica DiNapoli
Aug 18 U.S. internet publisher Gawker Media
Group Inc said on Thursday that it would shut down its news and
gossip website Gawker.com next week after Univision Holdings Inc
successfully bid for the internet publisher's six other
websites.
The decision to end Gawker.com's 14-year run comes two days
after Univision won a bankruptcy auction to acquire
Gawker Media for $135 million, outbidding media company Ziff
Davis LLC.
Univision's winning bid for Gawker Media was approved by a
U.S. bankruptcy judge earlier on Thursday.
Gawker Media - which also operates popular women's website
Jezebel, tech blog Gizmodo and gaming website Kotaku - said
near-term plans for the website's coverage and archives have not
yet been finalized, according to a post on Gawker.com (bit.ly/2bLN6VY)
"Our other sites, including Kotaku, live on, but losing the
vibrant Gawker.com hurts," tweeted Stephen Totilo,
editor-in-chief of Kotaku.
Univision, like many other media companies, has been
aggressively courting millennial audiences. In 2013, it launched
English-language TV network and website Fusion with Disney to
target millennials across cultures, and earlier this year it
acquired a minority stake in satirical web publisher Onion Inc.
Gawker Media's assets will be integrated into Fusion Media
Group and will help it with its effort to target "young,
cross-cultural influencers," Univision said in a statement
Thursday.
Gawker Media sought bankruptcy in June after facing a $140
million court judgment following an invasion of privacy lawsuit
from former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, whose real name is
Terry Bollea, over the publication of excerpts from a sex tape.
Gawker.com, which is known for its snarky celebrity and
media industry gossip, had published a one-minute, 41-second
edited video in 2012 featuring Hogan having sex with the wife of
his then-best friend, radio "shock jock" personality Bubba the
Love Sponge.
Hogan's lawsuit was bankrolled by billionaire investor Peter
Thiel, after Gawker.com in 2007 published an article about
Thiel's homosexuality.
In a memo sent to staff on Thursday, Gawker Media Founder
Nick Denton said the company was not able to find "a single
media company or investor willing also to take on Gawker.com" as
a result of the "campaign being mounted against its editorial
ethos and former writers."
Denton filed for personal bankruptcy this month to also seek
protection from the judgment.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Narottam Medhora in
Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York;
Editing by Anil D'Silva)