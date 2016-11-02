Gawker settles with ex-pro wrestler Hulk Hogan for $31mln -court doc

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
NEW YORK Nov 2 Shuttered online news website Gawker Media LLC has reached a proposed $31 million cash settlement with Hulk Hogan, the former professional wrestler who obtained a $140 million judgment against the site over a leaked sex tape.
Hogan's judgment forced Gawker, known for its irreverent tone and gossipy posts, into bankruptcy in June. Its sister websites were acquired by media company Univision Holdings Inc. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Alan Crosby)
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.