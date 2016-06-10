UPDATE 4-Gawker Media files for bankruptcy, to go up for sale

(Recasts with background on Gawker, details on Friday court
proceedings)
By Jessica DiNapoli and Jared Leone
NEW YORK/ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 10 Gawker
Media LLC, an online publishing pioneer, filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy and put itself up for sale on Friday after a $140
million court judgment against it in a lawsuit brought by former
professional wrestler Hulk Hogan over a sex tape.
The move followed revelations that Hogan's lawsuit, along
with several others against Gawker, were being bankrolled by
billionaire investor Peter Thiel, an early backer of Facebook
and a co-founder of PayPal.
Thiel's involvement, which stemmed from his ire over
Gawker's writings about him and his friends in Silicon Valley,
raised alarm bells in U.S. media circles over the prospect of
wealthy individuals using the courts to muzzle the press.
Gawker vowed to continue operating its seven websites during
the bankruptcy process. Media company Ziff Davis LLC has entered
an agreement to buy Gawker's assets for a little less than $100
million, according to people familiar with the matter, but that
may be only the initial bid in a court-supervised auction likely
to take place at the end of July.
"Even with his billions, Thiel will not silence our
writers," Gawker founder and Chief Executive Nick Denton said on
Twitter. "Our sites will thrive - under new ownership - and
we'll win in court."
Hogan's lawsuit accused Gawker, Denton and former Gawker
editor A.J. Daulerio of violating his privacy by publishing a
one minute, 41-second edited video clip featuring Hogan having
sex with the wife of his then-best friend, the radio shock jock
Bubba the Love Sponge Clem.
In March, a six-person jury awarded $60 million to Hogan,
62, for emotional distress and $55 million for economic damages.
The jury then added another $25 million in punitive damages.
Gawker has vowed to appeal the verdict, and legal experts
believe the company has a good chance of eventually having the
award thrown out or reduced. But at a post-trial hearing in St.
Petersburg, Florida on Friday, Gawker said it had just $5.3
million in cash on hand and faced massive legal bills.
The judge agreed to postpone payment of the $140 million
judgment while Gawker pursued its appeal, but required the
defendants to put up their shares of the company as collateral
to be held by Hogan's lawyers.
Gawker objected to having Hogan, whose real name is Terry
Bollea, hold the collateral and proposed a different
arrangement, which the judge rejected. The company then filed
for bankruptcy.
Gawker filed a separate lawsuit in bankruptcy court on
Friday asking the judge to extend the bankruptcy court
protections to Denton, Daulerio and other former and current
Gawker employees.
The lawsuit states that Denton could be forced to file for
personal bankruptcy if the lawsuits against him personally are
allowed to proceed.
Denton owns about 30 percent of Gawker, according to the
lawsuit. The company posted revenues of $49.9 million in 2015,
according to the documents, and has grown at a compound annual
rate of 24 percent over the past 3 years.
Gawker and Denton were influential forces in the development
of online media, developing a direct, conversational and
sometimes-slashing style that dispensed with many journalistic
conventions and was widely imitated. Its eagerness to dish
salacious gossip was often condemned, but it was also one of the
few early digital publishers to build a profitable independent
business.
Along with its flagship Gawker site, Gawker Media also
publishes consumer websites Gizmodo, Lifehacker, Kotaku,
Jalopnik, Deadspin and Jezebel.
Denton said in a prepared statement that he was "encouraged"
by the agreement from Ziff Davis, which itself has a long and
rocky history. Once a powerful technology trade publisher, the
company went through bankruptcy of its own in 2008 and now
produces consumer technology websites include AskMen, Computer
Shopper and Geek.com.
"There's a tremendous fit between the two organizations,
from brands to audience to monetization," said a spokesman for
Ziff Davis. "We look forward to the possibility of adding these
great brands -- and the talented people who support them -- to
the Ziff Davis family."
It was not clear on Friday what other bidders might emerge.
Univision, which is expanding aggressively in digital media, had
previously been cited as a possible suitor.
A spokesman for Peter Thiel declined to comment on Gawker's
bankruptcy filing.
David Houston, an attorney for Hogan, said: "We have every
intention to continue to pursue our judgment against Gawker and
to hold them accountable for violating Mr. Bollea's privacy
whether it be in the bankruptcy court or any other court."
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York and Jared Leone in
St. Petersburg, Florida; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Tom
Brown)