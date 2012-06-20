UPDATE 1-Gaylord says explosion at hotel; no injuries reported

BRIEF-Northern Vertex Q2 loss per share C$0.01
* Northern Vertex reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
June 20 Gaylord Entertainment Co said an explosion occurred at one of its hotels in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, and no guests or employees were injured.
"Authorities have confirmed that the incident was mechanical in nature," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Gaylord said its initial estimate of the damage at the Gaylord Opryland hotel is less than $750,000.
* Northern Vertex reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Savanna responds to Total's amended unsolicited offer for Savanna
* Dermira prices $168.5 million public offering of common stock