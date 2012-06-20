UPDATE 2-Gaylord reopens Nashville hotel after blast

June 20 Gaylord Entertainment Co said its flagship hotel in Nashville, Tennessee has returned to normal operations, after an explosion struck the property on Tuesday night.

The company said the blast at the Gaylord Opryland hotel is likely to have caused less than $750,000 in damage and there were no reported injuries.

"Authorities have confirmed that the incident was mechanical in nature," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The damage will not disrupt upcoming meetings and events, the company said.

The company recently outlined plans to sell its namesake brand and hotel management rights to Marriott International Inc to convert itself into a real estate investment trust.

Gaylord, which will continue to own its hotel properties and entertainment venues, was founded in 1903 in Oklahoma as a newspaper publishing business and now owns a network of upscale, meetings-focused resorts including the Grand Ole Opry, a famous country music concert venue in Nashville.

The company's shares were trading slightly higher at $38.88 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.