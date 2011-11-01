UPDATE 1-Gaylord Q3 misses Street, cuts FY revPAR outlook

* Q3 adj. EPS $0.04 vs est. $0.05
* Q3 adj. total revPAR down 7 percent
* Sees 2012 total RevPAR up 2-5 pct
* Shares fall as much as 12 pct
Nov 1 Hotel operator Gaylord Entertainment Co
posted a third-quarter profit that narrowly missed
analysts' expectations as some clients spent less on
outside-the-room amenities and it cut its full-year outlook for
revenue per available room.
The disappointing financial results and outlook drove
Gaylord's stock down as much as 12 percent to $20.54 on Tuesday
on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company cut its 2011 adjusted revPAR growth outlook --
which excludes its Opryland hotel -- to 3-5 percent, from its
prior forecast for an increase of 5.5-7.5 percent.
Adjusted total revPAR, which includes spending on
out-of-the-room amenities such as food and beverages, is now
projected to increase 0.5-2.5 percent in 2011, down from
Gaylord's prior outlook of a rise of 4-6 percent.
RevPAR is a measure of hotel industry performance that
multiplies occupancy rate by room rate.
For the quarter, the company reported a loss from continuing
operations of $1.7 million, or 3 cents a share, compared with a
loss from continuing operations of $31.8 million, or $0.67 a
share, last year.
Excluding items, the company earned 4 cents a share, a penny
short of analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Adjusted total revPAR fell 7 percent in the quarter.
Consolidated revenue in the quarter rose 42 percent to
$225.2 million but missed market estimates of $229.3 million.
(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)