UPDATE 1-Gaylord Q3 misses Street, cuts FY revPAR outlook

* Q3 adj. EPS $0.04 vs est. $0.05

* Q3 adj. total revPAR down 7 percent

* Sees 2012 total RevPAR up 2-5 pct

* Shares fall as much as 12 pct

Nov 1 Hotel operator Gaylord Entertainment Co posted a third-quarter profit that narrowly missed analysts' expectations as some clients spent less on outside-the-room amenities and it cut its full-year outlook for revenue per available room.

The disappointing financial results and outlook drove Gaylord's stock down as much as 12 percent to $20.54 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company cut its 2011 adjusted revPAR growth outlook -- which excludes its Opryland hotel -- to 3-5 percent, from its prior forecast for an increase of 5.5-7.5 percent.

Adjusted total revPAR, which includes spending on out-of-the-room amenities such as food and beverages, is now projected to increase 0.5-2.5 percent in 2011, down from Gaylord's prior outlook of a rise of 4-6 percent.

RevPAR is a measure of hotel industry performance that multiplies occupancy rate by room rate.

For the quarter, the company reported a loss from continuing operations of $1.7 million, or 3 cents a share, compared with a loss from continuing operations of $31.8 million, or $0.67 a share, last year.

Excluding items, the company earned 4 cents a share, a penny short of analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Adjusted total revPAR fell 7 percent in the quarter.

Consolidated revenue in the quarter rose 42 percent to $225.2 million but missed market estimates of $229.3 million. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)