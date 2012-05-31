版本:
Gaylord to sell brand to Marriott International

May 31 Gaylord Entertainment Co said it will sell the Gaylord Hotels brand and the rights to manage four hotels to Marriott International Inc for $210 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based operator of convention-focused hotels and entertainment venues said it will continue to own its hotel properties and other businesses.

On completion of the deal, it will reorganize as a real estate investment trust effective January 1, 2013.

