CORRECTED-BRIEF-Gaylord to buy $185 mln of its shares from TRT Holdings

(Corrects headline to make clear the company is buying shares from TRT, not that it is buying shares on the open market)

Aug 7 Aug 7 Gaylord Entertainment Co : * Announces repurchase of $185 million of its shares of common stock from TRT Holdings * Aggregate purchase price in the privately negotiated transaction was $185 million, or $37.00 per share * Says funded the purchase price with borrowings under its existing $925 million credit facility * Entered deal with TRT Holdings pursuant to which co repurchased 5 million shares concurrently with execution of agreement (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)

