Gazit-Globe boosts Citibank credit facility by $150 mln to $360 mln

JERUSALEM, Oct 27 (Reuters) -

* Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate development company, said on Thursday it increased its credit facility with Citibank by $150 million to $360 million.

* Gazit-Globe and its units have entered into the loan agreement for three years, paying interest at Libor plus a fixed margin. The facility is secured by a pledge over shares held indirectly by the company in some of its subsidiaries, and is guaranteed by shares in Gazit-Globe's units.

* Gazit CEO Rachael Lavine said: "This allows us greater flexibility to diversify our sources of credit and funding in the international markets." (Reporting by Steven Scheer)