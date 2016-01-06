Gazit-Globe sells 2.9 pct stake in Canada unit FCR for C$117 mln

BRIEF-Regions Financial Q4 earnings per share $0.23
* Regions Financial Corp qtrly basel III common equity tier 1 ratio (non-gaap) 11.0% versus 10.7% last year
JERUSALEM Jan 6 Israeli real estate developer Gazit-Globe said on Wednesday it sold a 2.9 percent stake in Canadian unit First Capital Realty (FCR) for C$117 million ($83 million).
The sale of 6.5 million shares was made on the Toronto Stock Exchange at C$18.0 per share. Upon completion of the sale, Gazit-Globe will hold 88.6 million FCR shares for a 39.3 percent stake.
Last week, it raised 604 million shekels ($153 million) in a share offering in Tel Aviv, saying it would use the proceeds to refinance its debt and for general purposes. A month ago, the company sold 4.2 million shares of U.S. unit Equity One in a secondary share offering.
"These actions will increase our financial flexibility and create a capital base for future investments," said Rachel Lavine, Gazit-Globe's chief executive.
($1 = 1.4090 Canadian dollars)
($1 = 3.9381 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
* Phoenix New Media -board authorized co to revise and extend term of two loans previously granted to particle inc from 6 months to 12 months
BRASILIA, Jan 20 Carrefour SA shareholders could appoint a new chief executive this year and have identified Best Buy SA CEO Hubert Joly as one of their favourites for the post, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.