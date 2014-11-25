Israeli real estate investor Gazit-Globe moves to Q3 loss

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
TEL AVIV Nov 25 Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate investment company, swung to a loss in the third quarter mainly due to losses from currency hedging transactions and said it would raise its dividend by 2 percent in 2015.
Gazit-Globe said on Tuesday it lost 13 million shekels ($3.4 million) in the third quarter, compared with a profit of 314 million a year earlier. The 2013 quarter was boosted by a one-time gain.
Rental income in the quarter fell 4 percent to 1.2 billion shekels, but was unchanged excluding exchange rate effects. Funds from operation rose 2 percent to 150 million shekels.
Net operating income, which reflects the group's core business, slipped 2 percent to 840 million shekels but rose 2 percent excluding exchange rate effects.
It will pay a dividend of 0.45 shekel a share for the third quarter, representing an annual payout of 1.8 shekels. The company said it will pay a quarterly dividend of 0.46 shekel a share in 2015.
Beginning in 2016, the company will announce changes to its dividend policy for the coming year in January.
Gazit-Globe operates in the United States through Equity One and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc . It is the largest shareholder in Finland's Citycon and together with Citigroup controls shopping mall developer Atrium European Real Estate. (1 US dollar = 3.8627 Israeli shekel) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.