Israel real estate investor Gazit-Globe posts Q4 loss

JERUSALEM, March 24 Gazit-Globe,
Israel's largest real estate investment company, swung to a loss
in the fourth quarter of 2014 due to losses from currency
hedging transactions, it said on Tuesday.
Gazit-Globe said it lost 217 million shekels ($55
million) in the last three months of last year, compared with
net income of 224 million in the period a year earlier.
It said this was mainly an accounting loss resulting from
marking to market financial derivatives, mostly currency swaps,
of 338 million shekels. During the October-December period, the
shekel weakened sharply versus the U.S. and Canadian dollars and
the euro.
Rental income in the quarter edged down 1 percent to 1.26
billion shekels, with income from properties whose development
has been completed largely offsetting asset sales.
Net operating income, which reflects the group's core
business, dipped 2 percent to 840 million shekels, while funds
from operation (FFO) fell 8 percent to 135 million.
Roni Soffer, Gazit-Globe's president, said the company was
in the middle of developing and redeveloping 6.5 billion shekels
worth of property.
"We expect the potential cash flow from these activities
to be reflected in our results over the next few years," he
said.
Gazit-Globe said it would pay a dividend of 0.46 shekel a
share for the fourth quarter - up from 0.45 shekel in the third
quarter - to represent an annual payout of 1.84 shekels. For
2015, it will pay a quarterly dividend of 0.46 shekel a share, a
2.2 percent increase over 2014.
Gazit-Globe operates in the United States through Equity One
and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc
. It is the largest shareholder in Finland's Citycon
, controls shopping mall developer Atrium European
Real Estate and is expanding in Brazil.
($1 = 3.9289 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tom Heneghan)