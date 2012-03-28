UPDATE 1-Gazit-Globe sees better real estate market in 2012

* Q4 rental income up 18 pct to 1.39 bln shekels
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, March 28 Israeli real estate investor
Gazit-Globe expects moderate improvement in its
markets in 2012 after reporting higher quarterly rental and
operating income.
"I think that in the United States, North America, the
recovery is under way. Overall, 2012 will be a little bit better
than 2011," chairman Chaim Katzman told a news conference on
Wednesday.
The recovery will not be equal for all assets but will focus
on high-quality properties, Katzman said, adding he saw growth
in European markets where the company operates such as the Czech
Republic, Nordic countries and Poland.
Gazit-Globe, which listed its shares in New York
late last year, invested 9.6 billion shekels ($2.6 billion) in
2011, acquiring 46 income-producing properties.
"Our acquisitions were focused on A-quality assets in large,
supply-constrained cities with strong demographics in the U.S.,
Canada and Europe," president Roni Soffer said.
Gazit-Globe plans to continue to invest and buy assets in
its main markets and look for new markets, Katzman said.
The company posted fourth-quarter net profit of 223 million
shekels, compared with 226 million a year earlier as financing
expenses due to a weaker shekel offset an 18 percent rise in
rental income to 1.39 billion shekels.
Net operating income, which reflects core operations, rose
19 percent to 939 million shekels. Funds from operations,
another key indicator, rose 5 percent to 111 million shekels.
Shay Lipman, an analyst at the IBI Investment House who
rates Gazit-Globe stock a 'buy', raised his price target to 55
shekels from 52. They were down 0.2 percent to 39 shekels in
midday Tel Aviv trade.
The fair value gain from investment property and those under
development totalled 850 million shekels, versus 343 million in
the 2010 period.
The company said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 0.40
shekel, up from 0.39 shekel in the third quarter, and will pay a
minimum quarterly dividend of 0.40 shekel in 2012.
Gazit-Globe, focused on supermarket-anchored shopping
centres, operates in the United States through Equity One
and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc
. It is also the largest shareholder in Finnish group
Citycon and together with Citigroup controls
shopping mall developer Atrium European Real Estate.