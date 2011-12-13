UPDATE 1-Gazit-Globe cuts size of U.S. IPO - underwriter

* Sells 9 mln shares at $9 each - underwriter

* Shares expected to start trading on NYSE on Wednesday

Dec 13 Israeli real estate investment company Gazit-Globe Ltd cut the size of its initial public offering in the United States to 9 million shares, to be sold at $9 a piece, according to an underwriter.

The offering generated $81 million in proceeds.

Last week, the company had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $145 million in an IPO through a sale of 12 million ordinary shares.

Gazit-Globe, which is owned by Norstar Holdings, said Citigroup and Deutsche Bank Securities were the lead underwriters for its offering.

Its shares are expected to begin trading on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "GZT."