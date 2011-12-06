Gazit-Globe files for NYSE share issue

TEL AVIV Dec 6 Israeli real estate
investment firm Gazit-Globe has filed a prospectus
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an offering
of its shares on the New York Stock Exchange.
The amount of shares included in the prospectus, which is
not necessarily the amount of shares that will be offered, is 12
million, Gazit-Globe said on Tuesday.
Shares in Gazit-Globe closed at 40.5 shekels ($10.8) in Tel
Aviv on Monday.
The company plans to begin a roadshow in North America on
Wednesday for potential investors. The lead underwriters for the
offering are Citigroup and Deutsche Bank Securities.
Gazit-Globe operates in the United States through Equity One
and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc
. It is also the largest shareholder in Finland's
Citycon and together with Citigroup controls
shopping mall developer Atrium European Real Estate.