Israel's Gazit-Globe profit rises as rental income gains

JERUSALEM, Aug 21 Gazit-Globe,
Israel's largest real estate investment company, posted higher
quarterly net profit that was boosted by an increase in rental
income and a gain in the value of investment property.
Gazit-Globe said on Tuesday it earned a second-quarter
profit of 288 million shekels ($72 million), up from 281 million
a year earlier.
Property rental income rose 11 percent to 1.27 billion
shekels, while net operating income was up 11 percent to 865
million shekels.
The fair gain from investment property and investment
property under development rose to 718 million shekels from 543
million.
During the April-June period, Gazit-Globe acquired 11 income
producing properties for 1.86 billion shekels. It also invested
989 million shekels in development and redevelopment projects.
Gazit-Globe's bottom line was partly weighed down by higher
finance expenses.
After the quarter ended, Gazit-Globe completed a deal to
take Gazit America unit private. It also sold a majority stake
in Royal Senior Care, a subsidiary of senior housing.
Gazit-Globe said it would record a gain of $18 million from the
deal.
"Both of these transactions will have an immediate positive
effect on operations and show the group's ability to acquire,
manage and develop properties and operations and successfully
recycle capital while creating substantial cash flow," said Roni
Soffer, the company's president.
"These transactions are part of our strategic plan to direct
management's attention to our core business while improving
efficiencies and taking advantage of opportunities in the global
real estate market."
Gazit-Globe said it would pay a dividend of 0.4 shekels a
share, the same as after first-quarter results.
Gazit-Globe operates in the United States through Equity One
and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc
. It is also the largest shareholder in Finland's
Citycon and together with Citigroup controls
shopping mall developer Atrium European Real Estate.