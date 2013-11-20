Israel's Gazit-Globe profit up on gain from Atrium purchase

UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
TEL AVIV Nov 20 Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate investment company, said on Wednesday its quarterly profit rose sharply due to an accounting gain from the purchase of an additional 5.5 percent stake in subsidiary Atrium .
The company earned 334 million shekels ($95 million) in the third quarter, up from 187 million a year earlier.
Gazit-Globe in August paid 4.3 euros a share for 20.4 million shares in Atrium and booked an accounting gain of 170 million shekels.
Rental income in the quarter fell 7 percent to 1.25 billion shekels though excluding foreign currency effects income rose 3 percent. Funds from operations rose 4 percent in the quarter to 147 million shekels.
Gazit-Globe will pay a quarterly dividend of 0.43 shekels per share, similar to the second quarter. In 2014 it plans to pay a quarterly dividend of at least 0.45 shekels a share, or 1.8 shekels for the year.
In past five years Gazit-Globe has focused on buying and developing properties in major cities in North America, Europe, Brazil and Israel.
"We see a trend of high internal growth in big cities," Gazit-Globe President Roni Soffer told Reuters. "We have ample liquidity, a strong balance sheet and we are well positioned to take advantage of suitable business opportunities both in existing and new markets."
Gazit-Globe operates in the United States through Equity One and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc . It is also the largest shareholder in Finland's Citycon and together with Citigroup controls shopping mall developer Atrium European Real Estate.
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.