公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Gazit Globe reports Q3 FFO per share ILS 0.83

Nov 20 Gazit Globe Ltd : * Q3 FFO per share ILS 0.83 * Says 4.7% increase in annual dividend to NIS 1.80 per share in 2014 * Q3 earnings per share ILS 1.89 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
