Gazit-Globe to raise up to 445 mln shekels in offering

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
TEL AVIV May 3 Israeli real estate investment firm Gazit-Globe plans to raise about 175 million shekels ($46 million) in an offering of six-year bonds and options for bonds, an amount that will climb to 445 million shekels if all options are exercised.
The 2.6 million options can be exercised until June 14, 2012 at a price of 104.2 shekels each, the company said on Thursday.
Gazit-Globe's bonds are rated "Aa3 stable" by Midroog, the Israeli subsidiary of Moody's, and "A+ positive" by Standard & Poor's Maalot.
Gazit-Globe in December raised nearly $100 million in an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange.
It operates in the United States through Equity One and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc. It is also the largest shareholder in Finland's Citycon and together with Citigroup controls shopping mall developer Atrium European Real Estate.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS