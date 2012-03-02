ENI Russian gas price cut worth $700 mln-Citi

MOSCOW, March 2 Concessions on Russian gas
contracts won by Italian energy company ENI include a
backdated price cut which will effectively hand back $700
million paid to Russia's Gazprom for gas deliveries in
2011 , Citigroup said on Friday.
Gazprom and ENI, the Russian gas export monopoly's largest
single customer, announced a revamp of their long-term gas
supply contracts on Thursday.
A handful of small and mid-sized utilities, including the
Sinergie Italiane consortium, received average price cuts of 10
percent in a round of renegotiations begun in early 2011.
But larger utilities are also struggling under onerous take
or pay obligations which force them to pay Gazprom for expensive
oil-linked contract gas, even when they don't need it to meet
physical supply obligations.
Italian utilities were among European consumers seeking
extra Russian gas in an extreme cold snap which engulfed Europe
at the end of January, but the preceding months had been marked
by warm weather which reduced their overall requirements for the
year.
Many booked multi-billion euro losses in 2011 due to very
high long-term contract prices linked to a basket of oil
products.
The contract revision granted to ENI also included some
unspecified flexibility on volumes, and the effect of the cut on
Gazprom's profitability will be modest, Citi analysts wrote in a
note on Friday morning.
"The price break has reportedly been back-dated over a year
to January 1st, 2011, which we estimate will cost Gazprom
about$490 million or 0.8 percent of the $60 billion in EBITDA
the company earned last year," Citi analysts said.
"Otherwise, this deal fits with our existing assumption that
Gazprom's average price formula will be cut by 10 percent in
2011."
Citi said Gazprom likely granted concessions in response to
a sustained rally in crude oil, suggesting that in future it
would be more likely to lower contract prices when oil prices
spike, then re-adjust them again when oil prices came down.
"As our long-term oil price assumption is $80 per barrel,
this allows us to assume that Gazprom's traditional European gas
price of roughly 4 times Brent crude will return as oil
prices decline," Citi said.
According to Societe Generale estimates, Gazprom's discount
for gas supply to ENI amounted to around 6 percent, or $24 per
1,000 cubic metres, "if we assume that the formula stays
oil-indexed."
Estimates differed on the amount of Russian gas imported
last year by Italian clients. Gazprom said imports amounted to
17 billion cubic metres in 2011, while SocGen
said in a research note Friday that as much as 26 bcm of gas
crossed the border at Tarviso last year.