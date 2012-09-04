UPDATE 1-EU launches competition probe into Gazprom

* EU investigates Gazprom competition practices
* Tensions rising with Moscow over energy policy
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, Sept 4 The European Commission has
opened an investigation into suspected anti-competitive market
practices by Russia's Gazprom, the EU watchdog said on
Tuesday, adding to tensions between Europe and Moscow over
energy policy.
The Commission said it was concerned the natural gas
producer, Russia's biggest company and the world's largest gas
producer, was abusing its dominant position in central and
eastern Europe in upstream gas supply markets.
Specifically, it said, the probe would focus on suspicions
Gazprom was hindering the free flow of gas across the EU's 27
countries, preventing supply diversification and imposing unfair
prices on its customers by linking the price of gas to oil
prices.
"Such behaviour, if established, may constitute a
restriction of competition and lead to higher prices and
deterioration of security of supply," the Commission said in a
statement. "Ultimately, such behaviour would harm EU consumers."
Last year, the Commission raided the offices of several
Gazprom units in Europe to investigate their involvement in
supply, transmission and storage of natural gas.
A Commission official said at the time the raids were part
of an EU effort to wean itself off reliance on Russian gas. .
The company said on Tuesday it had no details of the probe.
"Let them investigate," Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov
said by telephone.
Relations between the EU and Moscow over energy policy have
been tense in recent years as European governments seek new
sources of natural gas supply. Russia has expressed anger over
EU regulations that seek to liberalise the European gas market
by barring suppliers from controlling the transport
infrastructure used to deliver their gas.