Gazprom managers may face corruption charges in Switzerland

ZURICH, Sept 2 Managers of Russia's
state-controlled natural gas exporter Gazprom may face
corruption charges in Switzerland, the Swiss federal
prosecutor's office said, confirming a Swiss media report.
Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger said on Monday two Gazprom
managers - one of them still working, the other retired - and
two other individuals may face charges related to alleged bribes
paid between 2004 and 2006 in connection with the construction
of the Yamal gas pipeline that connects Siberia to Germany.
"The federal prosecutor is conducting an investigation
against four individuals suspected of misappropriation, forgery
of documents, money laundering and bribery of foreign government
officials," the prosecutor's office said in an emailed statement
on Monday night in response to an enquiry about Gazprom.
"Last preparations for bringing charges are under way," the
office said.
Gazprom did not immediately reply to a written request for a
comment.
Last November, the Swiss federal prosecutor's office closed
an investigation into Siemens Industrial Turbomachinery (SIT), a
subsidiary of Germany's Siemens, after SIT admitted
inadequate enforcement of compliance regulations in relation to
Yamal gas pipeline projects and paid 125,000 Swiss francs
($135,751) in reparation as well as $10.6 million in
compensation to the Swiss state for unlawfully obtained profits.
The prosecutor's office said in a press release at the time
that bribes had been paid by SIT to senior executives of
"Russia's largest natural gas production company" between 2004
and 2006 via Swiss bank accounts in relation to contracts
awarded to SIT for the supply of gas turbines during the
construction of the pipeline.
(1 US dollar = 0.9208 Swiss franc)
