UPDATE 1-Gazprom considers gas pipeline to Japan

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
* Russia already sells LNG in tankers to Japan
* Talks with China fall through
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, May 3 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Thursday it was considering deliveries of gas to Japan via pipeline, and raised the prospect in a meeting with a Japanese parliamentary delegation in Moscow.
"The sides touched upon a possibility of working on a project for pipeline gas supplies from Russia to Japan," Gazprom said in a statement.
Sakhalin-2, Gazprom's far east consortium with Shell , Japan's Mitsui and Mitsubishi Corp, has already been shipping liquefied natural gas to Japan and Russia has considered ways to increase fuels sales to its neighbour, where demand for non-nuclear energy increased in the wake of Fukushima disaster last year.
Japan's northern island of Hokkaido is just over 40 km from Sakhalin or a one to two-day trip by LNG tanker, making Russia best suited to export gas to Japan, the world's largest LNG importer.
Gazprom has been also involved in painstaking and protracted talks with ExxonMobil about gas sales from Sakhalin-1 project, with the Russian company insisting the gas from the project is needed to satisfy domestic needs first.
Industry sources said that one of the possible ways of selling the gas from Sakhalin-1 is building an underwater pipeline to Japan - an option, complicated by danger of earthquakes along the numerous faultlines.
Russia has also been in talks about building a gas pipeline to China, but the deal has failed to materialise due to wide differences over pricing terms.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS