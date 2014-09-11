版本:
Gazprom says gas flows to Poland unchanged

MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russian gas flows to Poland are unchanged from the previous week at a rate of 23 million cubic metres per day, a spokesman for state-owned gas producer Gazprom said on Thursday.

Poland's state-controlled gas importer PGNiG said it had received 45 percent less natural gas than it requested from Gazprom on Wednesday. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
