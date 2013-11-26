版本:
Gazprom expands Russian media empire

MOSCOW Nov 26 Russia's state-controlled Gazprom extended its already considerable media interests on Tuesday by buying metals tycoon Vladimir Potanin's Profmedia.

Through the deal, announced in a joint statement, the former Soviet gas ministry will add TV and radio stations, as well as cinemas, film production and distribution assets, to an empire featuring commercial television channel NTV.

