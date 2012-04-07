UPDATE 2-Gazprom flags Shtokman gas shift; Europe wary

* May ditch plans to pipe gas from field, says deputy CEO
* Says Shtokman LNG destined for Asia as well as Europe
* Says gas exports to Europe could be flat this year
* Shtokman mix was seen as 50:50 between LNG, piped gas
By Denis Pinchuk
URENGOI, Russia, April 7 Gazprom may
ditch plans to pipe Arctic gas from its Shtokman project, a top
executive said, potentially giving Russia's top energy firm more
leeway to sell supplies from the huge field to customers outside
Europe.
Gazprom may instead focus on producing more easily
transportable liquefied natural gas at the Barents Sea deposit,
deputy chief executive Alexander Medvedev said on Saturday - the
first time the company has mentioned that option.
The comment is likely to stoke concerns in Europe about
whether Russia can be relied on as a major long-term gas
supplier, given rising demand for the fuel in Asian markets.
European companies have complained that Gazprom - which
supplies a quarter of the continent's gas needs - has not met
their requests for extra deliveries during the current cold
snap. Gazprom said it has been unable to meet all the additional
demand.
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who will serve a third term
as president from May, said last month that Russia should wean
itself off its dependency on European pipeline gas deliveries
and expand into super-cooled LNG, which can be delivered to the
markets of Europe, the Middle East and Asia by tanker without
infrastructure constraints.
Speaking to reporters on Saturday at the launch of a new gas
well in Urengoi in the Arctic region, Medvedev admitted the
company's exports to Europe might be less than the 154 billion
cubic metres it has projected.
"We said that exports will total 154 (bcm this year) but
even if it is 150 bcm, revenues won't be lower," he said.
Earlier this week a Gazprom's official said the company will
increase its gas production next winter.
HUGE RESERVES
Shtokman's gas reserves are estimated at 3.9 trillion cubic
metres, enough to meet a year's global consumption and making it
potentially the world's tenth largest field.
In theory, gas from the field is due to be piped to Europe
via the Nord Stream pipeline - launched last November - from
2016 and shipped as more costly liquefied natural gas from 2017.
But its development has been fraught with problems and last
month its operating consortium deferred for the third time since
March 2011 a final decision on whether to press ahead with
initial investments of around $30 billion, according to some
estimates.
The consortium - Gazprom with a 51 percent stake,
France's Total (25 percent) and Norway's Statoil
(24 percent) - has been mired in debate over the
project's future for several years, with tax breaks being the
key issue.
Statoil declined to comment on Medvedev's remarks and no one
at Total was immediately available.
Under current tax rules, the economics of LNG are seen as
superior to those of the pipeline option, with Russia having
exempted all LNG projects from export duty.
At present, Russia's only LNG plant - at Sakhalin-2 project
of Gazprom and Shell - produces 10 million tonnes of
frozen gas a year.
Analysts from energy consultancy Wood MacKenzie have said
they see Shtokman supplementing this as primarily an LNG
project.
Russia is considering up to 60 million tonnes in new annual
LNG capacity by 2020 to feed Asian markets, especially China and
Japan, where demand for the fuel has risen after last spring's
Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.
Medvedev, who is also the head of Gazprom's exporting arm,
said gas from Shtokman will be sent to southeast Asia as well as
Europe.
"Preparations for a business model of cooperation with
foreign partners are under way... The key thing is that, despite
prolonged discussions, faith in LNG has returned to them, and we
never lost it," he said.
Gazprom has been unable to strike an agreement with China on
proposed pipeline gas exports due to a dispute over pricing, and
analysts say that deal is off the agenda for the foreseeable
future.
LOWER VOLUMES, SAME REVENUES
As regards Europe, Gazprom had already lowered its initial
estimate of 164 bcm of pipeline gas exports this year as it
faced stiff competition from alternative fuel there, such as LNG
as well as a cheaper spot market.
The company has also made pricing concessions to several
customers, including Italian's ENI
But Medvedev said revenues from sales to Europe would not
fall as gas prices - pegged in Gazprom's long-term contracts to
the price of oil and oil products that have traded at
multi-month highs - will be higher.
The price of Russian gas for European clients is expected
rise to $415 per 1,000 cubic metres this year on average from
around $384 in 2011.
"There is a possibility to sell two apples instead of five
with the same effect... And the revenues won't be lower than if
it had been 164 bcm," the deputy CEO said.
Gazprom's sales to the European Union account for around a
half of the company's total revenues.