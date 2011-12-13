Gazprom close to obtaining Arctic oil tax breaks

* Prirazlomnoye field to gain export duty cuts
* Other tax cuts crucial for Russia's Arctic oil and gas
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Dec 13 Russian gas export monopoly
Gazprom is close to securing export fee cuts for oil
shipped from its nascent Arctic field Prirazlomnoye, the
government said on Tuesday.
A committee headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Viktor
Zubkov, who is also Gazprom's chairman, has recommended
Prirazlomnoye be included on a list of fields to be awarded a
preferential oil export duty, according to a statement published
on an official government site.
Gazprom plans to start production at Prirazlomnoye in the
first quarter of 2012, with peak production seen at 120,000
barrels per day in years to come.
That puts it ahead of the ExxonMobil and Rosneft
Arctic joint venture in terms of both timescale and
production. The Exxon-Rosneft JV, as well as the Shtokman gas
project involving Gazprom, Total and Statoil,
are also seeking tax relief, which is crucial for the viability
of their projects.
According to the Natural Resources Ministry, Russia's total
offshore hydrocarbon resources are estimated at over 100 billion
tonnes of oil equivalent.
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has said Russia will need to
invest over $300 billion to keep pumping oil at current levels
through to 2020. The Energy Ministry has warned output could
fall by 20 percent without significant upstream investment.
Russia has granted cuts in oil export duty for 13 fields
located in far-flung East Siberia regions and in the Caspian
Sea.