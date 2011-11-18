UPDATE 1-Russia's Gazprom says no risk of Ukraine gas war

(Adds Medvedev quotes, background)
MOSCOW Nov 18 Russian gas giant Gazprom
said on Friday there was no risk of a repeat of a gas
dispute with neighbouring Ukraine during the winter of 2011-12,
easing concerns of supply disruptions to Europe.
"I would like to assure everybody that there is no risk of
repetition of events of 2006 and 2009," Gazprom Deputy Chairman
Alexander Medvedev told Vesti 24 television channel in an
interview.
Moscow and Kiev have a multi-year agreement on gas supplies,
but Kiev has requested an early review, raising concerns a
conflict over gas prices could disrupt supplies to Ukraine and
in turn to Europe.
Such disputes led to supply cuts to European customers in
the winter of 2006 and 2009.
Ukrainian officials have previously said they expect to
conclude gas talks, aimed at significantly reducing the price
from the current level of about $400 per thousand cubic metres,
by mid-November.
"Luckily we now have very good contracts with Ukraine,
concluded in the international jurisdiction. This applies both
to supply contracts until 2019 and to the transit contract. All
the liabilities are detailed there," Medvedev said.
"When the contracts were concluded the price formula
corresponded to market conditions, while price movements within
this formula reflect market terms," he said.
The Kiev government hopes a lower Russian gas price will
allow it to cut its budget deficit without raising gas and
heating prices for households, something the IMF has insisted
should happen.
Disagreement on this issue has stalled talks on restarting a
$15 billion lending programme for Ukraine, and Ukraine hopes a
new deal with Russia will strengthen its hand in talks with the
Fund.
(Writing by Gleb Bryanski)