Russia's Gazprom signs U.S. natgas supply deal

* Power plant will consume up to 86 mmcf per day

* Contract will run for 23 years, through August 2034

* Deal is part of Gazprom's rapid US expansion

Oct 5 Gazprom's (GAZP.MM) U.S. energy trading arm has signed a long-term contract to supply natural gas to Associated Electric Cooperative's St. Francis power plant in Missouri, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Supply to the St. Francis plant, which consumes up to 86 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, began on Oct 1 and will run through August 2034, Gazprom said. It will be the sole supplier to the plant.

The deal is part of the Russian gas producer's rapid expansion in the U.S. natural gas market through its U.S. marketing and trading division.

"This transaction fits well with Gazprom Marketing and Trading USA's long-term perspective on world and U.S. energy markets. We see natural-gas fired peak demand plants as an important growth opportunity in the United States," said GM&T USA's president and managing director, John Hattenberger.

Gazprom plans to gain a 10 percent share of the U.S. natural gas market by 2020, totaling about 6 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas traded each day. By the end of 2011, the company expects to be trading about 3 bcf per day, Hattenberger said in an interview in February. [ID:nN17159399]

Gazprom opened its Houston trading desk for business in October 2009, starting off with 350 million cubic feet of gas supply per day.

