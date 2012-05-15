版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 15日 星期二 19:18 BJT

Russia's Gapzprom Neft picks banks to market Eurobond

MOSCOW May 15 Russia's fifth-largest oil company Gazprom Neft picked Calyon Credit Agricole and JP Morgan to organise a Eurobond roadshow, a financial source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Russian companies have increased borrowing abroad this year, taking advantage of relatively low costs of long term funds, while the domestic financial system is undergoing tighter liquidity.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐