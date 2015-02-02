Belgian veteran CEO Frere stepping down from GBL

BRIEF-TLG Immobilien expects 5 mln synergies from WCM deal
* Says expects synergy potential of eur 5 million p.a. on fully phased-in basis from WCM deal
BRUSSELS Feb 2 Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and Pargesa, the related Belgian and Swiss holding companies of Albert Frere's business empire, said on Monday that the veteran Belgian entrepreneur was stepping down from their boards and his role as CEO of GBL.
GBL vice-chairman Paul Desmarais said in a statement: "This transition has already been prepared in 2012, with the appointment of Ian Gallienne and Gerard Lamarche as Managing Directors. They will continue to assume together the daily management of the company.
"Albert Frere emphasized that, as co-controlling shareholder, he will remain deeply attached to the group and will follow with attention and interest its activities and its evolution." (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, May 10 Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator, said on Wednesday that he would maintain independence from the White House in enforcing antitrust law.