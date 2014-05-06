Belgium's GBL posts Q1 profit on stake sale, dividend

BRUSSELS May 6 Belgian holding company Groupe Bruxelles Lambert swung to a first-quarter profit, after it sold a small part of its stake in French energy group Total and received a dividend from Swiss inspection firm SGS.

Profit for the first quarter was 54 million euros ($74.94 million), compared with a loss of 75 million in the same period last year.

GBL, which also has stakes in companies such as Total, Pernod Ricard and GDF Suez, said its net assets increased by 16 percent from last year in the January to March period to 15.75 billion euros.

In April, GBL said it would back the merger between Swiss cement group Holcim and its French peer Lafarge in which it has a 21 percent stake. GBL will own about 10 percent of the merged entity.

The Belgian group added that its net assets received a further boost at the start of the second quarter because of the positive market reaction to the Holcim deal.

GBL reiterated that it expected to pay a 2014 dividend of at least the 2013 level.

($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis)