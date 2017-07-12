FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ABM Industries nears deal to buy GCA Services Group for $1.25 bln - WSJ
特朗普称他没有责备其子与俄罗斯律师会面
特朗普称他没有责备其子与俄罗斯律师会面
综述：中国6月份进出口增幅均超预期 下半年增幅料将收窄
综述：中国6月份进出口增幅均超预期 下半年增幅料将收窄
焦点：应更关注中国金融工作会议"如何定调" 对开出的药方期望不要太高
焦点：应更关注中国金融工作会议"如何定调" 对开出的药方期望不要太高
2017年7月12日 / 凌晨3点36分 / 2 天前

ABM Industries nears deal to buy GCA Services Group for $1.25 bln - WSJ

2 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - Facility management provider ABM Industries Inc is nearing a deal to acquire privately-held rival GCA Services Group Inc for $1.25 billion in cash and stock, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The deal could be confirmed as early as Wednesday, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2t2vYTz

ABM Industries will pay $850 million in cash and $400 million in common stock for GCA Services, the Journal added.

According to the report, ABM will incur a charge of $70 million in connection with the deal, which is expected to add about $1.1 billion in revenue after a year.

The combined company will have a total of 137,000 employees, the report added.

GCA Services Group was acquired by buyout firm Thomas H. Lee Partners LP and the private equity arm of Goldman Sachs Group Inc from Blackstone Group LP in 2016. reut.rs/2vaVRx7

Blackstone acquired GCA in 2012 from investment firm Nautic Partners LLC and other minority shareholders for $715 million.

None of the companies were immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Kanishka Singh; Editing by Sunil Nair

