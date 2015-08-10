Blackstone seeks sale of facility management firm GCA-sources

Aug 10 Blackstone Group LP is exploring
the sale of GCA Services Group Inc, in a deal that could value
the provider of janitors and cleaners to schools and businesses
at more than $1 billion, including debt, according to people
familiar with the matter.
The potential deal comes as the fragmented U.S. facility
management sector prepares for a new wave of growth, buoyed by a
rise in manufacturing and business confidence.
The janitorial industry is forecast to grow at an average
annual rate of 4.3 percent through 2018, versus U.S. economic
growth of close to 3 percent, according to investment bank
Scott-Macon Ltd.
Blackstone, the world's largest private equity firm, is
working with investment bank Harris Williams & Co on an auction
for GCA, the people said on Monday.
GCA has annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization of more than $100 million, the people said.
The sources asked not to be identified because the sale
process is confidential.
Blackstone declined to comment, while GCA and Harris
Williams did not respond to requests for comment.
Based in Cleveland, Ohio, GCA provides custodial and
staffing services to schools, airports, warehouses, power
stations, rental car locations and other businesses in the
United States. It has more than 37,000 employees, according to
its website.
Blackstone acquired GCA in 2012 from investment firm Nautic
Partners LLC and other minority shareholders in a $715 million
deal. Based in New York, Blackstone has more than $330 billion
in assets under management.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)