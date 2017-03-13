版本:
CORRECTED-40 North Management and Standard Industries raises stake in GCP Applied Technologies

(Corrects headline, story throughout to add reference to Standard Industries, which along with 40 North, raised combined stake in GCP, corrects to show combined stake is 9 pct, not 6.5 pct)

March 13 40 North Management LLC and Standard Industries, shareholders of GCP Applied Technologies Inc , raised their stake in the construction products and packaging maker as they view the stock as undervalued and an attractive investment.

40 North and Standard Industries reported a combined stake of 9 percent in GCP Applied Technologies as of March 2, up from 3.56 percent on Dec. 31. (bit.ly/2mFnf4U) (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
