CORRECTED-40 North Management and Standard Industries raises stake in GCP Applied Technologies

BRIEF-Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
(Corrects headline, story throughout to add reference to Standard Industries, which along with 40 North, raised combined stake in GCP, corrects to show combined stake is 9 pct, not 6.5 pct)
March 13 40 North Management LLC and Standard Industries, shareholders of GCP Applied Technologies Inc , raised their stake in the construction products and packaging maker as they view the stock as undervalued and an attractive investment.
40 North and Standard Industries reported a combined stake of 9 percent in GCP Applied Technologies as of March 2, up from 3.56 percent on Dec. 31. (bit.ly/2mFnf4U) (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping house prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.