UPDATE 1-GCT Semiconductor sees IPO priced at $7-$9/shr

* Plans to offer 7.5 mln shares
* Drops Goldman Sachs as underwriter
Feb 15 GCT Semiconductor Inc, a designer
and supplier of 4G mobile semiconductor software, said it plans
to offer 7.5 million shares at $7 to $9 apiece.
The company dropped Goldman Sachs from the group of firms
underwriting its initial public offering.
Last September, GCT had filed with U.S. regulators seeking
to raise up to $100 million.
The company, which counts Samsung Electronics
and Intel Corp among its competitors, aims to get
listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol "GCTS."
Silicon Valley-based GCT Semiconductor intends to use the
proceeds of the offering to repay debts and to fund research and
development.