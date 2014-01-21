版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 21日 星期二 16:35 BJT

GDF-Suez boss says no plans for major acquisitions

PARIS Jan 21 GDF Suez Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet said on Tuesday the utility had no plans for a major acquisition and would grow mainly organically after a Reuters report that it had approached a Canadian company about a takeover.

Sources told Reuters on Monday that GDF Suez was rebuffed late last year after it approached Canada-based Talisman Energy Inc about a takeover as part of an effort to expand outside Europe via acquisitions worth as much as $10 to $20 billion.

"We have no plans for a major acquisition," he said speaking at a gathering for media in Paris. "I formally deny that we have made a bid for the 'T' company, as mentioned in the press."
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐