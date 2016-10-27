GE raises bid for 3D printing firm Arcam

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
STOCKHOLM Oct 27 General Electric on Thursday raised its recommended bid for Arcam to value the Swedish 3D printer maker at 6.2 billion crowns ($696 million), a day after abandoning its planned takeover of Germany's SLM Solutions.
GE lifted its bid to 300 crowns per share from 285 crowns.
The U.S. industrial conglomerate, one of Arcam's largest customers, also said it had reduced the minimum acceptance threshold in the offer to 75 percent.
The bid represents a premium of around 61 percent relative to Arcam's closing price the day before the first bid was made on September 6.
GE said it controlled 46 percent of Arcam shares.
The company separately said it would buy a 75 percent stake in German 3D printer maker Concept Laser.
($1 = 8.9103 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.