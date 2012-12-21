版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 21日 星期五

GE to buy Avio's aviation business for $4.3 bln

Dec 21 General Electric Co said it would buy the aviation business of Avio S.p.A., an Italy-based maker of aviation propulsion components and systems for civil and military aircraft, for $4.3 billion.

Avio will strengthen GE's global supply chain capabilities as its engine production rates continue to rise to meet growing customer demand, GE said.

