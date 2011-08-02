GE Capital buys Ct Agricole Commercial Finance UK

LONDON Aug 2 GE Capital has bought Credit Agricole Commercial Finance UK for an undisclosed amount, helping the American finance and leasing company further build up its presence in Britain.

GE Capital said the acquisition formed part of its strategy to focus more on lending to small British companies, many of which have complained that the top UK banks are not lending enough money to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Credit Agricole Commercial Finance UK provided some 3 billion pounds ($4.9 billion) of finance to British companies in volume terms in 2010, GE Capital said on Tuesday.

"This acquisition is a great fit for our business, building our UK presence at a time when access to finance has never been so important," GE Capital executive Richard Laxer said in a statement.

The takeover of Credit Agricole Commercial Finance UK follows GE Capital's acquisition in 2010 of some French and German financing divisions of Royal Bank of Scotland . ($1 = 0.614 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Cowell)