Alstom sues GE for breach of contract

Petrobras says raises $4 billion in bond issue
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday that it had raised $4 billion in an international issue of bonds maturing in 2022 and 2017.
May 25 The French industrial company Alstom SA has filed a U.S. lawsuit accusing General Electric Co of breaching a contract related to the latter's sale of a rail signaling business last November.
In a complaint made public on Tuesday night in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Alstom said GE has improperly refused to submit post-closing matters that remain in dispute to Deloitte, a designated independent accounting firm.
Alstom also said GE committed a breach of contract by launching an arbitration proceeding to resolve the dispute. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday that it had raised $4 billion in an international issue of bonds maturing in 2022 and 2017.
* One Gas Inc says increased quarterly dividend by 7 cents per share to 42 cents per share
* Prescott Group Capital Management LLC reports 10.3 percent passive stake in Adeptus Health Inc as of December 31 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2k29UDD) Further company coverage: