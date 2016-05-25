Alstom sues GE for breach of contract

May 25 The French industrial company Alstom SA has filed a U.S. lawsuit accusing General Electric Co of breaching a contract related to the latter's sale of a rail signaling business last November.

In a complaint made public on Tuesday night in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Alstom said GE has improperly refused to submit post-closing matters that remain in dispute to Deloitte, a designated independent accounting firm.

Alstom also said GE committed a breach of contract by launching an arbitration proceeding to resolve the dispute. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)