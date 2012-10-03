CORRECTED-GE recalls 62,000 clothes washers, U.S. CPSC says

BRIEF-Zhaopin reports Q2 results
* Zhaopin reports second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
(Corrects day of the week)
Oct 3 General Electric Co will recall 62,000 GE Profile front-loading clothes washers after receiving 19 reports of the washer basket breaking loose during the spin cycle, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday.
No injuries have been reported from the incidents, which affected washers sold at retail prices between $1,199 and $1,599 at retailers including Best Buy Co Inc, Lowe's Cos Inc , Home Depot Inc and Sears.
"Product safety is a top priority, and we stand behind our products," said Julie Wood, spokeswoman for the largest U.S. conglomerate, whose wide range of products also encompasses light bulbs and jet engines.
GE's appliance unit generates about $5 billion in annual revenue.
GE shares were down 7 cents at $22.84 in post-market trading, from a $22.91 close on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Scott Malone in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; editing by Gunna Dickson)
