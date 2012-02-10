GE opens water heater plant in Louisville

Feb 10 General Electric Co on Friday opened a new hot water heater manufacturing facility at its Louisville, Kentucky, appliance operation, part of a five-year-long drive to build up that unit.

The largest U.S. conglomerate said it had spent $38 million on the facility and would receive up to $17 million in incentives from the state and local government.

GE is in the midst of an $800 million modernization of its Louisville complex and aims to add a total of 1,300 jobs there by 2014.

It marks a reversal for the company, which tried to sell its appliance unit in 2008. While consumers recognize the GE brand as a major supplier of appliances including refrigerators and dishwashers, as well as light bulbs, that business represents a small slice of GE's overall revenue -- the company's Home and Business Solutions arm, which includes appliances as well as some industrial automation operations, represented less than 6 percent of GE's $147.3 billion in 2011 revenue.