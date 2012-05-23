CORRECTED-GE sees $3 bln in Australia gas opportunities-report

SYDNEY May 23 Conglomerate General Electric Co
(GE) sees A$3 billion ($3 billion) worth of business
opportunities in the Australian gas market "in the next few
years", the Australian newspaper reported.
John Krenicki, chief executive of GE's Energy division, was
quoted as saying the company rates Australia as one of its top
ten markets, as the country heads to become the world's largest
producer of liquified natural gas (LNG) by 2017.
GE last week bid for Australian mining equipment firm
Industrea Ltd in a deal estimated at around A$470
million offer..
GE said last year it aimed to raise revenue at its energy
division by at least 8 percent in 2012, and was targeting $60
billion in revenue from the unit by 2014.