CORRECTED-GE sees $3 bln in Australia gas opportunities-report

SYDNEY May 23 Conglomerate General Electric Co (GE) sees A$3 billion ($3 billion) worth of business opportunities in the Australian gas market "in the next few years", the Australian newspaper reported.

John Krenicki, chief executive of GE's Energy division, was quoted as saying the company rates Australia as one of its top ten markets, as the country heads to become the world's largest producer of liquified natural gas (LNG) by 2017.

GE last week bid for Australian mining equipment firm Industrea Ltd in a deal estimated at around A$470 million offer..

GE said last year it aimed to raise revenue at its energy division by at least 8 percent in 2012, and was targeting $60 billion in revenue from the unit by 2014.