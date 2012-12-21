版本:
Italy government welcomes GE acquisition of Avio

ROME Dec 21 The Italian government welcomed the acquisition of the aviation unit of aerospace supplier Avio by U.S. giant General Electric, saying on Friday it was a demonstration of Italy's attractiveness to foreign and domestic investors.

GE agreed to buy Avio's aviation division for $4.3 billion from private equity fund Cinven and state-controlled defence group Finmeccanica.

"The operation shows how Italy is becoming a country that is more competitive and more attractive to foreign and Italian investment," Prime Minister Mario Monti's office said in a statement.

