GE to invest $1.1 billion in Avio aviation unit in next ten years

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
MILAN Dec 21 U.S. conglomerate General Electric will invest $1.1 billion in next ten years in the aviation assets it acquired on Friday from Italian aerospace firm Avio, said GE Aviation's chairman and chief executive David Joyce.
Joyce was speaking at a press conference on Friday called to discuss the purchase.
GE has agreed to buy the aviation business of Italian Avio for 3.3 billion euros ($4.3 billion), or 8.5 times Avio's 2012 EBITDA, the companies said on Friday.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.