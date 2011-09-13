UPDATE 1-GE to buy back Buffett's financial crisis stake

BRIEF-Meisheng Cultural & Creative unit to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific
* Says co's Hong Kong-based unit plans to use 50.5 million yuan to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc, and will own 6.92 percent stake in it after transaction
* Redemption for $3.3 bln, plus interest
* Was widely expected for months
Sept 13 General Electric Co (GE.N) said on Tuesday it would buy back Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (BRKa.N) preferred stake in the largest U.S. conglomerate, handing back a lifeline it grabbed during the 2008 financial crisis.
The company said in a regulatory filing it would pay $3.3 billion, plus unpaid dividends, to cash in famed U.S. investor Warren Buffett's stake, which paid a 10 percent dividend. The redemption date has been set for Oct. 17.
With the long-awaited move, GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt will aim to close one of the most difficult chapters in the company's history, when trouble at its GE Capital finance arm threatened to take down the entire company.
Feb 5 KPMG India has appointed Arun Kumar as chairman and chief executive, effective Feb. 5.
